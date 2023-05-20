Forum: Beware long-term effects of food substitutes

I refer to the report on artificial sweeteners being linked to higher risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease (Artificial sweeteners linked to higher risk of diabetes, dying: WHO, May 16).

I recall that about 40 years ago, researchers found that margarine was better for our health than butter.

Now, there is scientific evidence of the impact of trans fats found in margarine, and people are switching back to butter.

Although I agree on the need to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions from livestock farming, there should be more research to show that consuming plant-based food on a regular and long-term basis is safe and beneficial.

Like all substitutes for food materials and products, production processes for plant-based food mean adding chemicals to make them look, smell and taste like the real thing.

Are these colouring agents, food essences, stabilisers and coagulants good for our health in the long run? We should be careful not to champion the over-consumption of food substitutes. Instead, we should concentrate on promoting a healthy lifestyle with a balanced, regular diet, good mental health and regular exercise.

Sum Kam Weng