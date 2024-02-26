Forum: Better to persuade organisers to have more Taylor Swift concerts in region

If the Taylor Swift concerts here were an opportunity to celebrate and reward her local fan base, then no concert would ever be held here (Prioritise local fans, not profits, for events like Taylor Swift concert, Feb 22).

Let us assume that Taylor Swift fans make up 1 per cent of South-east Asia’s population of more than 600 million. That would translate into maybe 60,000 fans in Singapore. But in the most populous country in the region, Indonesia, with a population of 270 million, it would mean there are potentially 2.7 million fans there.

And if people insist that local fans should get priority over fans from other countries in the region, in this scenario all concerts would be held in Indonesia.

Be wary that the disappointment and frustration of missing out on getting tickets do not result in nationalist and discriminative sentiments.

The only way around this is to convince the organisers that it does not make sense that there are only six concerts for a region that has twice the population of the United States.

Teo Li Tuan