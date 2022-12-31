Forum: Better to err on the side of caution on travellers from China

I read with apprehension Singapore’s decision to maintain the status quo on Covid-19 measures for travellers from China (No change in S’pore’s Covid-19 measures for travellers from China, Dec 29).

This feeling, which is shared by many, is due to the uncertainty over the true scale of China’s infection as well as the speed with which China moved from a strict zero-Covid policy to an extensive reopening of its borders.

Over the last three years, our nation has sacrificed a lot on both the social and economic fronts to arrive at where we are today. It would be a pity if, for any reason, we have to re-impose circuit breaker measures.

While the Ministry of Health has given assurances that it is monitoring the international Covid-19 situation and will adjust its border health measures should the need arise, I appeal to the authorities to place more emphasis on pre-emptive rather than corrective measures. Given the lethality of the coronavirus and its sub-variants, it would not be too costly to err on the side of caution, as countries such as Japan, Italy and the United States are doing.

Karen Yip Lai Kham