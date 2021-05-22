Forum: Better to contain any damage in international audience instead of invoking Pofma

The invoking of the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act on SPH Magazines, Facebook and Twitter regarding the false claim of a variant that originated in Singapore was unnecessary (Facebook, Twitter and HardwareZone forum comply with Pofma directive over 'S'pore variant' claims, May 19).

Generally, Singaporeans were well aware that what originated from a tweet by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a falsehood. I believe what triggered the strong reaction among Singaporeans is not that we were taken in by the false claim. Rather, many were upset, and rightfully so, about such an irresponsible statement.

The Government should instead have worked to contain any possible damage that could have arisen from the international community being misled by the misnomer of a "Singapore variant".

Celeste Phua Chih Min