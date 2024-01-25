Forum: Better soundproofing of HDB flats can cut down on noise

I refer to the report on noise impacting people living in HDB blocks (Living hell: When noisy neighbours drive you crazy, Jan 20).

HDB should consider building flats with better soundproofing of walls and windows. This might increase the cost of the flat, but I think home owners would not mind paying more if it helps reduce noise and prevent possible conflicts with noisy neighbours.

To prevent noise from children playing in void decks, these spaces could also be converted into air-conditioned function rooms to be rented out to residents for events such as weddings and funeral wakes.

HDB could also avoid having blocks with void decks, and use the space to build ground-floor units instead. With an ageing population, ground-floor units would be preferred by senior residents who would not have to depend on the lift or climb the stairs.

Lee Yim May