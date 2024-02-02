Forum: Better sexuality education needed for both children and parents

In the article “Plunge in the number of babies born to teens as youth get more savvy about contraception” (Jan 21), counsellors pointed out that teens are now more aware of contraception methods, largely due to easier access to information online and comprehensive sex education (CSE) programmes.

Despite its benefits, the Internet can also expose teens to misinformation and troubling portrayals of sex in pornography. Exposure to pornography can lead to risky sexual behaviours, sexist attitudes and acts of sexual violence.

The fact that teens turn to the Internet for sexuality education indicates a disconnect between what they want to learn and what they are being taught in schools.

One effective way to bridge this gap is by implementing a CSE curriculum based on Unesco’s technical guidelines on sexuality education.

The guidelines advise that CSE cover topics such as gender norms and stereotypes, healthy (and unhealthy) relationships, and gender-based violence, and be taught to children from the age of five in an age-appropriate manner. As they grow older, discussions should include contraception and the concept of consent.

Research indicates that CSE, besides delaying the onset of sexual activity and reducing risky sexual behaviours, can also contribute to child sexual abuse prevention and lower rates of domestic and intimate partner violence, and foster healthy relationships.

Students’ demand for such education is clear: A 2020 survey conducted by the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) and Ngee Ann Polytechnic showed 97 per cent of respondents wanted consent to be taught in school.

Many parents who attend Aware’s Birds and Bees workshop, a workshop that teaches them how to start difficult conversations with their children, often express anxiety about bringing up such topics in a way that would not alienate them. Children are also uncomfortable with the subject.

Yet, it is important to have these discussions. Parents act as an important source of information and guidance for their children, especially if their children encounter difficult situations outside of school.

Teens want to know how to navigate relationships safely. We hope the Government can provide a comprehensive syllabus and more tools and resources, similar to our Birds and Bees programme, to facilitate conversations about sexuality education between parents and children.

Lee Yoke Mun

Senior Project Executive

Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware)