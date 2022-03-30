Forum: Better planning needed before an accident happens amid long queues

It was a miracle that nobody was injured in the mad rush to buy the collaborative Omega and Swatch watches at Ion Orchard and Marina Bay Sands last Saturday (Omega x Swatch collection draws snaking queues at Ion Orchard, MBS, March 26).

There will be more of these marketing events.

Let us not wait for a serious accident to happen before we take action to rectify this.

When a large enthusiastic crowd gathers in a shopping mall, it is an accident waiting to happen. Tempers will flare, causing altercations. Serious injuries or even deaths can happen if a stampede occurs.

It is frustrating for the people, and also a drain on police and security resources to deal with something that can be avoided.

The responsibility of keeping customers safe should lie with the retailers.

With the benefit of marketing data, they should be able to organise the event in a controlled manner.

How can it be that a reputable company does not have a good idea of how large the crowd can get?

A good procedure for such events would be to set up a station at an open area to facilitate crowd control.

Customers can queue for a ticket to buy the item and redeem it at the shop.

All merchandising details must be available for customers to make a decision. There will then be no wastage of time and effort queueing for something that might have run out of stock.

Scenes like these reportedly took place at watch shops across the globe. Let's do it the gracious way to make life more pleasant.

Goh Boon Kai