Forum: Better idea to expand Clementi Polyclinic's current premises

I welcome the decision to build a bigger polyclinic for Clementi residents (Clementi Polyclinic to move to new site with larger space, June 2).

However, I am puzzled about the decision to have it at a standalone site, which might inconvenience residents since the current location is integrated with existing amenities.

Perhaps Clementi Polyclinic could expand in its current location by taking over the existing commercial spaces in the three-storey building.

This could also be done more quickly than having the new building, which is slated to be ready by 2027.

Lim Boon Wah