Forum: Best way to control dengue is to prevent stagnant water from forming

Based on figures on the National Environment Agency website, the number of dengue cases in 2022 was the second highest on record (Number of dengue cases in 2022 likely to be second highest on record, Jan 3).

Dengue will always be an issue on our tropical island.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in stagnant water, such as in a drain. Even if the drain subsequently dries up, the eggs can still survive for months and hatch the next time it rains.

There are four different serotypes of the dengue virus and exposure to one does not confer immunity to the other three.

The practice of fogging is futile as mosquitoes can simply fly to adjacent areas and return in a few hours. Furthermore, the chemicals used in fogging, including the neurotoxin and carcinogen cypermethrin, can be hazardous to health.

The only effective way to control dengue is to prevent stagnant water from forming in places such as construction sites, vacant houses, obstructed drains, fallen large leaves, flower pots and neglected swimming pools.

Ong Siew Chey (Dr)