Forum: Besides tackling school start times, teach kids good sleep habits

With all the discussion regarding starting school later to give children more rest, perhaps we should go down to the fundamental issue of what the best time is for them to go to bed and wake up (Many secondary schools still expect students to arrive before 7.30am, April 18).

The problem of a lack of quality sleep will not change if good sleep habits are not encouraged.

Instead of having to keep adjusting school start times to fit all the different chosen lifestyles, should we not instead encourage our young to adopt healthier lifelong choices and have discipline and self-control in using their time?

That will go a longer way even when they reach adulthood.

Quek Lay Choo