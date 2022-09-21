Forum: Benefits of student-centric learning

Dr Thomas Lee Hock Seng wrote in his letter: "I believe our children don't find much fun in learning when they have structured learning all day" (Don't take fun out of learning, Sept 14).

When I taught marketing here to young adults, I tried to liven up theory with simple projects - copywriting, product or service naming and branding, labelling and packaging.

Science teachers could, for instance, incorporate documentaries like the series You Have Been Warned to help teach and entertain students.

Teaching is best when it is learner-centric and multi-directional - there is no monopoly on knowledge and understanding.

Students can also inform teachers of their preferred learning style.

The classroom setting also affects teaching and learning.

Strategic seating, in a U-shape or in pods or groups, improves teacher-student and student-student dynamics.

Even the furniture matters, with caster chairs facilitating group and inter-group mobility for synergy.

Tables also make a difference. A study found that students who had no tables moved around freely and worked as one team, solving problems faster and more imaginatively.

We should strive to enable students to become fans of learning.

Anthony Lee Mui Yu