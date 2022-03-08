Forum: Being courteous to others is a basic requirement

I have found recent reports of abuse directed towards public officers quite disturbing.

The fact that it has become necessary to display signs prominently in public places warning customers against abusive behaviour towards staff is not something to be proud of.

People should know that being courteous is the minimum expected in civilised behaviour. We cannot force our children to behave well and be courteous. We can only influence them through our own good behaviour.

Let us all do our little bit to make Singapore a wonderful place to live in through our own behaviour.

T.V.A. Ram