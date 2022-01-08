Forum: Being a doctor is a privileged calling

I refer to the letters, "Covid-19 cash award recipients included house officers" (Jan 1) and "Cash reward good, but look into welfare of junior doctors too" (Jan 5).

Being a doctor is a calling - a high and privileged calling. However, being a doctor brings with it the long hours, stress and inevitable heartbreaks of losing patients along the way. Like other occupations, it does have its hazards.

For many young doctors, the first years are an invaluable experience that should be embraced.

Quek Keng Seng