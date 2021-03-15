Forum: Before we unleash the roar, let's rescue it first

I appreciate that Sport Singapore and the Football Association of Singapore have now boldly announced that we will "Unleash the Roar!" to take our inept national football team to greater heights of performance (No shortcuts allowed, March 11).

Let us face it, the Lions' Roar and the Kallang Roar are now subdued, reduced to a whimper of cats.

A "Rescue the Roar" project is more urgent than one unleashing the roar.

Three consecutive exits at the group stage of the SEA Games, where qualifying for the next round was usually attainable, leave Singapore football and its caretakers nothing to roar about.

Promises and plans to take effective action to keep our football roaring have been made year in, year out. But the results have not been inspiring or optimistic.

To blame disciplinary issues for some of the failures is inexcusable. It is an administrative problem that can certainly be fixed.

Perhaps what is required now is a report card on all the recent schemes to develop Singapore football, and follow up by taking effective remedial action to advance the Unleash the Roar! project.

This will be a worthwhile project which will unite Singaporeans to spontaneously keep roaring for Singapore at the National Stadium.

Then maybe qualifying for the 2034 World Cup or beyond will not be a pipe dream after all.

George Pasqual