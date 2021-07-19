Forum: Beer promoters may be another weak link in spread of Covid-19

Given the recent surge in Covid-19 cases linked to KTV hostesses, I would like to highlight another potential hazard - beer promoters.

As recently as last week, I witnessed these women going from table to table at my neighbourhood coffee shop, taking off their masks to share drinks before moving to other tables. The patrons are usually elderly men.

This usually happens in the evenings when there are fewer safe distancing ambassadors around.

Should preventive measures be taken before another cluster forms?

Harold Lee Puay Hian