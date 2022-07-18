Forum: Be stricter with young people who commit serious crimes

It was appalling to read about the youth who was nabbed for committing sex offences against five girls, then was let out on bail only to re-offend, albeit a different crime (Teen given reformative training after he committed sex offences against 5 underage girls, July 13).

I was surprised by his sentence of one year of reformative training, considering the harm done to his victims.

I was also shocked to read that the police had been alerted to his activities twice - on March 10, 2020, by his first victim, and on June 16, 2020, by his fourth victim - prior to the final police report on Feb 23 last year.

There was a similar case reported last year (Teen impregnated minor while under investigation for sexual act on another underage girl, June 7, 2021).

It is time our laws were changed to be more strict with young people who commit such serious crimes.

It should also be made an offence for them to contact their victims again after they are released.

Those in school should also be advised whom to call or alert when they encounter such people, or feel threatened or blackmailed.

Lee Seng Young