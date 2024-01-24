Forum: Be responsible for own health education

I refer to Mr Lai Yew Chan’s letter “Not easy to replicate Mount Alvernia Hospital model” (Jan 18).

I agree with his observation about how commercial considerations lock horns with compassionate healthcare. I am a surgeon in private practice and have served as a volunteer on the Singapore Medical Association Council for 20 years and advocate for doctors and patients.

In many of my talks, I share my view that when running a business, one should always seek to be profitable; that is common sense. However, in healthcare matters, I firmly believe that one must not profiteer from others’ suffering.

We must acknowledge that healthcare needs are constant. With technological advancements and the increasing complexity of medical conditions, healthcare costs will keep going up. Many factors contribute to the costs: multidisciplinary care teams, imaging studies, laboratory tests, administration, logistics, marketing, insurance companies, third-party agents. Shareholders who have invested in a healthcare firm expect profits and returns.

There is no simple solution when so many stakeholders are involved. I urge everyone to also play a part, by taking up personal responsibility in health education. Understand your medical conditions, go for health screenings, and do your due diligence in understanding what your medical insurance covers and what options are available to you.

How does one access subsidised care; what are the pros and cons? How does one access private care, be it within a restructured hospital or a private hospital? What are the differences? What is co-payment; what is the impact on the future yearly premiums?

As a surgeon, I take informed consent when performing surgery. As a consumer, I should also be informed about my options, and the financial implications.

When you choose a doctor, you might have asked for recommendations or gone for second opinions. Do you do the same before you buy insurance?

There are many official resources available from the Ministry of Health and Central Provident Fund Board, for example, on the financial aspects of medical care. People should read and understand how healthcare insurance plans are structured, so they are not caught by surprise.

Tan Yia Swam (Dr)