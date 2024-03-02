Forum: Be reasonable about maids’ caregiving workloads

We refer to the letters from Ms Jaya Anil Kumar (Challenging for maids with household and special needs caregiving duties, Feb 27) and Mr Colin Ting Fook Mun (Maids who are caregivers need support from employers too, Feb 28).

We agree that employers play a critical role in guiding their migrant domestic workers (MDWs) on the caregiving duties required of them. Before hiring an MDW, an employer should make clear the duties she is expected to perform, and hire one who is deemed suitable for the work in the household.

If specific training is required for the MDW, the employer can choose from a wide range of caregiver training available in areas such as infant care and eldercare.

Employers should also be reasonable about the MDW’s workload. MDWs must be given adequate daily rest and one rest day a week, as mandated under the Employment of Foreign Manpower (Work Passes) Regulations.

Employers are encouraged to communicate regularly with their MDWs and support their well-being. This complements the Ministry of Manpower’s efforts to monitor the well-being of MDWs, such as post-placement checks, routine interviews and house visits.

Doris Kuek

Director, Foreign Manpower Management Policy

Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower