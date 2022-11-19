Forum: Be on guard against Covid-19 reinfection, but don’t be alarmist

An American study had suggested that people who are reinfected with Covid-19 are at higher risk of organ failure and death (Flaws in US study on Covid-19 reinfection posing higher risk: Experts, Nov 15).

However, contrary to these findings, it has been apparent to general practitioners that vaccines have really reduced the deadly outcomes of Covid-19 infection for both new and reinfected cases.

Almost all patients with mild symptoms placed under the Ministry of Health’s Protocol 2 readily recovered at home with minimal medical intervention. Even those under the more stringent Protocol 1 with significant comorbidities who were hospitalised made uneventful recoveries.

The concern should be with what happens years down the road, when the effects of repeated inflammation caused by Covid-19 may make themselves clinically apparent.

Accumulated vasculitis or inflammation within neural tissues can bring on mild or even significant cognitive decline in younger patients.

Repeated Covid-19 infection is definitively not as innocuous as catching the flu now and then.

Even as the medical fraternity must not be alarmist, it is wise to be on constant guard against reinfection with the normal preventative personal measures, and to be up to date with vaccination.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)