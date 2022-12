I refer to the letter, “Neighbour’s home-based food business appears to no longer be small-scale” (Dec 3).

The neighbours whom the writer refers to are just trying to make a living. Please allow them to do their work so that they can provide for themselves.

I’m sure that they would be able to recognise when the business has grown too large to operate out of their home. Rental costs are also currently sky-high.

Have a heart, and be a more tolerant neighbour.

SweeTin Chia