Forum: Be more prudent in investment decisions

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has said cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and have no intrinsic value (Temasek’s FTX write-off will not affect contribution to Singapore’s reserves: Lawrence Wong, Nov 30). United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has described cryptocurrencies as very risky assets.

If retail trading in cryptocurrencies is so risky that it is discouraged by the authorities, then Singapore should examine whether it should be investing in cryptocurrency exchanges like FTX.

I understand that all types of investments come with risks. We do not want to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

I hope that Temasek will be more prudent in its investment decisions. A few more disastrous outcomes would cause a lot of grief to our country’s precious assets.

Foo Sing Kheng