Forum: Be more accepting of wildlife, so we can coexist as neighbours

While the issue of the otters that had taken up residence in a Seletar housing estate was resolved by the removal and relocation of the family, I believe that it is important to stress that this should be a last resort.

There are many factors to consider in human-wildlife conflicts, such as access to food sources, proximity to humans, and competition with other animals. Past encounters with otters that have resulted in injuries were due to the presence of pups and adults feeling the need to defend their young.

As Singapore works towards becoming a City in Nature, there will be more gardens and park connectors. Our wildlife will struggle to differentiate the increasingly blurred boundary between our green spaces and urban spaces. As a result, there will be more wildlife sightings and encounters. We need to learn to be more accepting of our wildlife neighbours and coexist with them because we are all living in the same space. Mitigation methods will need to be diverse to properly address the needs of wildlife and the worries of humans.

An increase in green spaces can facilitate more positive interpersonal interactions and cultivate social cohesion. Just like how we would want to keep relations with our HDB flat neighbours civil and amicable, we should do the same with our wildlife neighbours as well.

Yolanda Lei Yu