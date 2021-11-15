Forum: Be mindful of reading out loud patrons' personal data in public

I feel that counter and reception staff should not read out customers' names, NRIC numbers, phone numbers, addresses and other personal information loudly, to the point that others in the room can hear these details.

This thoughtless practice seems to be prevalent in places such as hospitals, clinics and restaurants. This may compromise safety.

All establishment owners and managers should instruct their service staff to stop this practice immediately, and all patrons and customers should not tolerate such breaches of privacy.

So, for example, patrons and customers could type their particulars on their mobile phone to show the staff instead of articulating them.

Another area of concern is the recent policy requiring food and beverage establishments to check the addresses of patrons for a family of up to five to be seated at the same table.

This unnecessarily exposes people to the risk of being stalked by unscrupulous staff.

Many people do not realise the nightmare and inconvenience that stalking victims suffer when they have to change their mobile phone numbers and become embroiled in police investigations.

Given the frequent media reports in recent years of women being stalked, let's take simple precautions to guard our personal particulars more seriously.

Chia Boon Teck