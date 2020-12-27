Forum: Be grateful for the progress Singapore has made

Christmas, for me, is associated with the spirit of forgiveness, giving and thanksgiving.

We have just been given a report card of how we fared over an unprecedented, tumultuous 12 months since the onset of Covid-19 by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel: PM Lee, Dec 15).

Despite the setbacks and mistakes, our nation has rallied and today stands tall amid a global landscape that remains generally dismal.

I thank the officers who worked tirelessly to secure early access to the vaccines and made it possible for mass voluntary vaccination of our citizens and long-term residents free of charge. In total, no one can dispute that we have fared well.

We should not to let our guard down, and remain vigilant and disciplined as the battle against Covid-19 is far from over.

But equally, if not more important, with the spirit of Christmas very much alive, let us be thankful for the progress we have made. It adds to our social capital.

For those who have thrown brickbats when things were not looking good, it is time to honour and appreciate the many leaders, public officers and front-line workers who have toiled hard and risked their lives to keep Singapore safe.

The pandemic must not become a political football. Lives are at stake and we all desire to wish Singapore well.

As we move into phase three, do not be carried away by the celebratory mood, but think about what each of us can do for his fellow citizens, especially those suffering because of the pandemic during this Christmas season.

Georgie Lee Heng Fatt