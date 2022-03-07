Forum: Be careful not to get caught up in euphoria around NFTs

Retail investors should be mindful of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Some NFTs have been sold for huge amounts of money, and many people are jumping onto the bandwagon to capitalise on their upward trajectory.

The NFT market, for now, seems more of a bubble than a value proposition.

Some companies dealing with cryptocurrencies and NFTs paint rosy pictures of getting rich fast, easily drawing throngs of people to park their money with them.

Ordinary folk need to be mindful to not get caught up in this euphoria, lest your hard-earned money goes up in smoke, digitally.

Tan Kar Quan