Forum: Be bold and create an iconic wellness hub here

Having spent about nine months of research as a wellness project consultant in 2019 on developing a wellness and lifestyle hub in the Greater Southern Waterfront, I am excited to know that the Singapore Tourism Board is now seeing the potential of what could be an economic game changer (STB plans wellness attraction on S’pore’s southern coast, Dec 4).

Wellness is not just about improving health and well-being. It is also about living well with vitality and purpose. It is essential to feel, look and be well, and that vision requires a commitment to stay the course through the years.

Developing a wellness and lifestyle hub is more than just building a mall with the usual organic and healthy food and beverage offerings, and the usual fitness and aesthetics centres.

Developers need to be bold to create an icon that consumers around the world will talk about.

A wellness resort here could emphasise Singapore’s uniqueness as a garden city where nature and city living coexist to bring out the best in us.

Bringing the top wellness brands of other Asian countries here would help connect this project to Asian consumers.

We can integrate science, traditional healing and natural treatment clinics into one centre to cater to the sophisticated tourist who values aesthetics and living longer.

We can also expand the fitness coverage to include strength training and agility by including fun concepts like trapeze schools, dance classes and ice skating or even indoor skiing. Unique Asian arts and crafts programmes could also be set up.

While Singapore’s hot climate can be a disadvantage in promoting outdoor programmes, a greenhouse facility like the Cloud Forest in Gardens by the Bay could be constructed to house physical activity centres.

I strongly urge STB and developers to take advantage of the Greater Southern Waterfront location to build iconic infrastructure that meets the needs of future generations of Asian consumers who value the importance of being well and looking young.

Frankie Mao