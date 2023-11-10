Forum: Be alert when submitting personal data for course enrolment

We thank Forum writer Lim Swee Thiam for the letter “Hope SkillsFuture course enrolment has safeguards in place” (Oct 30).

We agree that individuals should exercise due care when submitting personal data. When a person registers for a SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG)-supported course, the training provider will need to collect some personal data to confirm his eligibility for subsidised course fees. This exchange of data should be done directly with the provider through, for example, the provider’s website.

When a person applies to use SkillsFuture Credit, he should do so through the MySkillsFuture portal using his Singpass on his personal device to submit the application securely.

SSG recognises that personal data protection is an area that is constantly evolving, with new threats emerging. We will continue to remind training and adult education providers of their obligations under the Personal Data Protection Act, and to encourage them to adopt updated practices and safeguards not just in data collection, but also in data transfer, data storage, and data disposal.

We urge people to be alert in safeguarding their personal data when providing their personal details online through devices that are not theirs.

We welcome feedback on practices by training providers that can be improved.

Patricia Woo

Director, Corporate Marketing and Communications Division

SkillsFuture Singapore