Forum: Be active as we go about our daily lives

It is encouraging to learn that individuals like Mr Lim Teck Koon have made lifestyle adjustments to be active for their health (Incorporate physical activity during daily routine, June 23).

The latest Singapore Physical Activity Guidelines recommend that adults aged 18 to 64 have between 150 and 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity a week.

This range is recommended for optimal health benefits, as studies suggest the increase in benefits starts to level off beyond 300 minutes.

Studies have shown that any amount of physical activity and a reduction in sedentary behaviour is associated with lower mortality and incidence of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes.

The key is to be active as we go about our daily lives and make every move count - sit less, and move more in varied ways.

Individuals who have not been active can take small steps and incorporate short, achievable durations of physical activity over the week to accumulate the recommendation of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity.

Active commuting such as walking or jogging to run errands and buy meals, and taking the stairs instead of the lift or escalator, are good ways to start.

For holistic benefits, variety can be injected into one's lifestyle, such as performing muscle strengthening exercises while watching television programmes, doing different types of household chores and engaging in different types of energetic play with children.

Those who have been active and are able to do more are encouraged to take up a new sport or activities at a higher intensity.

As we keep ourselves active, we can also encourage those around us to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives, reaping the benefits to health.

Audrey Tong

Director, Physical Activity and Weight Management

Health Promotion Board

Amy Chong

Director, Active Health

Sport Singapore