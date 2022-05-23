Forum: BCA should address concerns raised on condo issues

Recent Forum letters have raised important issues relating to the welfare of condominium managing agent staff (Protect managing agent staff and management councils better from abuse, May 10; Law gives condo managing agent staff little protection against abuse; and Condo residents should treat others the way they themselves wish to be treated, both May 17).

Over the last year, there have also been letters related to safety and health concerns in condominiums, such as non-compliance with Covid-19 measures, abuse of security guards by residents and smoke-free by-laws.

I have yet to read any response from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) addressing these concerns.

Even though the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act empowers management corporations to manage their own estate matters, BCA has a big role to play, with the power of oversight to shape the condo landscape through enforcement and regulations.

It is time for BCA to take a more active role when it comes to public engagement and communicating its views on condo issues.

Benjamin Ng C.K.