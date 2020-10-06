Forum: Basketball games should not be allowed

Karaoke has not been allowed to resume under the Covid-19 restrictions. The concern of the authorities is that the nature of the activity involves singing in groups with the potential of spreading the virus through water droplets.

By the same argument, I am also very concerned about allowing sports like basketball. This is a group and contact sport. It also involves much shouting among the players during the game.

As there are two teams competing against each other, this means there are 10 people in constant contact for the duration of the game. Also, there are spectators supporting the teams, who are also shouting and sitting close to one another.

At one basketball court, there could be a number of groups playing at any given point of time.

The authorities must make a decision to stop these potential super spreaders by issuing a public announcement that playing basketball is not allowed.

Members from the resident committees and town council, as well as volunteers, must report any flouting of rules to the authorities for immediate action.

As these games are played in the evening and sometimes through to midnight, a special task force should be assembled to enforce the rule during this crucial period.

Ideally, the game should be allowed only at the final phase of Singapore's reopening.

Hopefully, the basketball players and fans understand the need for cautious action.

Lim Tong Wah