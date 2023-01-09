Forum: Barriers at checkpoint prevent queue-cutting and ensure orderly traffic

We refer to the letters from Mr Kevin Ho (Exercise flexibility at checkpoint, Dec 30, 2022) and Mr Daniel Tan Jia Hao (Install barriers at checkpoint, Jan 6).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) monitors traffic conditions in real time and dynamically adjusts the deployment of officers to manage the changing traffic situation.

As pointed out by Mr Ho, arrival car traffic through Woodlands Checkpoint was heavy on Dec 27, 2022, due to the year-end holiday season. Officers from other clearance zones were redeployed to the arrival car zones to increase manning levels there. When Mr Ho arrived at zone 1, some officers were on their scheduled breaks. This was why he had at that time observed that there were more operational counters in arrival car zone 2.

Mr Ho suggested removing the barriers between the car zones to allow traffic queues to even out between the zones. Mr Tan, on his part, suggested installing physical barriers to prevent queue-cutting and improve traffic flow.

We would like to clarify that there are presently various barriers placed between the arrival zones as well as between the departure zones, to prevent queue-cutting and ensure that the traffic flows into the checkpoint in an orderly manner. The removal of the barriers might worsen the traffic situation and result in longer waiting times for travellers. It might also result in more vehicular accidents at the checkpoint, and more unhappiness among drivers who perceive others cutting in front of them.

We thank Mr Ho and Mr Tan for their feedback.

Patrick Ong

Head, Strategic Communications and Media Relations

Corporate Communications and Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority