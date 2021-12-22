Forum: Banks should offer loans for two-room BTO flats

Recently, I approached a number of banks to apply for a home loan for my soon-to-be-completed Housing Board Build-To-Order (BTO) two-room flat.

I chose to buy a two-room flat because of financial prudence.

However, through the application process, I found out that not all banks offer home loans for BTO two-room flats, and this group of new flat owners may have to take up an HDB loan of 2.6 per cent which is more than double the interest rates charged by some banks.

Why are people who are financially prudent and living within their means, as well as the lower-income who have the means to buy only two-room flats, penalised by having to pay higher interest rates?

I hope the relevant authorities would consider looking into this matter. The money saved could be better utilised for retirement, healthcare or other useful needs.

Lin Daoyi