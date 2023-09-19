Forum: Banks can help build customers’ digital trust

I refer to the Opinion articles “Where to park my bicycle? The mindset needed to beat scammers” (Sept 12) and “Want to fight scams? We may have to ditch some practices that make transactions easy” (Sept 13).

Industries can do more to increase digital trust by what they do and what they offer. Banks in particular can work on three areas.

First, show commitment to digital trust by providing security information upfront on their websites.

The home page should state the fraud hotline. Customers should know at one glance where to click for a section dedicated to security-related matters. There should be updates on the latest threats to online banking and the steps customers need to take to keep themselves safe. Information on how to access instructions to effect the “kill-switch” should be readily available.

Second, allow for account features to be customised according to the vulnerabilities and technological competencies of customers.

Bank accounts for individuals should come with flexible features that can be customised according to the comfort level and knowledge of individuals in managing cyber security.

For example, if a customer doesn’t want overseas fund transfers made from his savings account or to have the account linked to other accounts, then these facilities should be disabled by the bank upon account opening.

With artificial intelligence, survey tools can be used for potential customers to specify their security needs or profile. An appropriate suite of features can then be incorporated into the new account.

Third, stop pushing blame or accountability when things go wrong.

Whenever there is a report of a bank scam, it is common to see statements which reiterate that customers are expected to bear the losses arising from scams if they did not take the required precautions. Such statements do nothing to build digital trust.

Digital trust cannot be built by merely sending individuals for cyber-security education. Customers must also be given a greater voice in airing their security concerns and must be able to see that the solutions offered effectively address their concerns.

When customers can directly experience this, digital trust in technology will increase.

Customers should expect convenience to be sacrificed at times for greater security. However, to enhance digital trust, banks should move from just providing redress when things go wrong to being able to address specific security concerns even before unfortunate events occur.

Cecilia Nathen