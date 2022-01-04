Forum: Banks can do more to share customers' losses due to online scams

Online scams are on the rise.

There will always be people who are more vulnerable in the transition from physical to digital banking, and asking them to be more careful and vigilant will not suffice. More needs to be done to address this systemically.

As Internet banking benefits not only the customer but also the banks themselves, financial institutions could commit more to compensating scam victims or creating an insurance scheme to spread the losses resulting from such criminal behaviour.

Unless it can be proved that they showed gross neglect, scam victims should be fully compensated.

Banks profit from digital banking's cost savings, and they should do more. Regulations should lean in favour of the consumer.

John Koh Tiong Lu