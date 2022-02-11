Forum: Banking products need emergency stop feature

I have a YouTrip mobile wallet debit card which is managed by the provider's app.

Besides being able to top up the card and check my balance, I can also pause use of the card immediately. If I lose my card or there is any unusual transaction, I can freeze the card in a matter of seconds.

In the light of the spate of phishing scams, I wonder why this has not been implemented for all vulnerable banking products, starting with bank accounts and credit cards. All major retail banks in Singapore already have established websites and apps through which this could be implemented.

Such an "emergency stop" button is common for safety purposes in places of higher risk such as at petrol stations and near heavy machinery, for example.

In the financial space, such a function lets the user temporarily pause all transactions to prevent or minimise losses in fraudulent transactions while he tries to contact the financial institutions.

Daniel Tan Yong Nam