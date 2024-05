It is disappointing to read that South Korean DJ NewJeansNim, who is not a monk but dresses up as one while performing (Make Buddhism cool again: South Korea’s controversial DJ ‘monk’, May 14), is slated to perform in Singapore.

Clearly the company concerned has put profit above other considerations.

The show should be banned as it is inappropriate to have something that can be seen as misrepresenting a religion in any form.

Yap Ek Chor