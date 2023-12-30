Forum: Ban sale of uniforms on e-commerce platforms

Scammers have been known to wear police uniforms in video calls to trick people into giving out their banking credentials and one-time passwords.

I wonder where they are getting such uniforms in the first place.

I suggest that people not be allowed to sell their used school or staff uniforms on e-commerce platforms. While their intention may be to clear out their wardrobe or help new schoolmates or colleagues buy uniforms at a discount, they may be opening the door to impersonation.

I have seen uniforms similar to those of nurses, security officers and military personnel sold on e-commerce platforms. These platforms have policies to take down suspected counterfeit products. It may be time to do the same for uniforms.

Schools and organisations could set up other channels to sell such uniforms.

Organisations should also update their uniform designs to make it harder to pass off similar-looking attire as theirs. People who leave an organisation must also return all of its property.

Hannah Chua Hui Zhen