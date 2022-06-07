Forum: Ban people from smoking while driving

Updated
Published
54 sec ago

Using a mobile device while driving in Singapore is illegal. Smoking while driving a vehicle should also be banned (Clamp down on taxi and private-hire car drivers who smoke in their vehicles, May 21).

Holding a lit cigarette while driving is dangerous. What if, for example, a driver were to accidentally drop the cigarette, panic and take his hand off the wheel while the vehicle is moving?

A ban would also remove the danger of smokers throwing still-burning cigarette butts out of their vehicle windows.

Philip Chua Moh Hock

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top