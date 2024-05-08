Forum: Balance affordability with quality care when seeking dental treatment in JB

The trend of patients seeking dental treatment across borders due to cost considerations reflects the complex dynamics within our healthcare system and is not unique to Singapore, but is also happening in many parts of the world with higher costs of living and a stronger currency (Not just to eat and shop, Singaporeans are also going to JB for dental care, May 1).

While accessibility is enhanced by the proximity, the traffic congestion caused by long traffic jams at the Causeway is among the challenges that patients face in accessing care in Johor Bahru, albeit at a lower cost.

Ensuring that dental care providers, both domestically and internationally, uphold rigorous professional standards is essential for patient safety and satisfaction.

Patients should have access to transparent information regarding the qualifications and accreditation of dental practitioners in different jurisdictions to make informed decisions about their care.

The Singapore Dental Association (SDA) is the professional association of dentists that serves both the public and the dentistry profession in Singapore.

The association promotes the profession by enhancing its integrity and ethics and strengthening the patient-dentist relationship.

SDA’s president, Dr Eugene Tang, asks Singaporeans to be prudent when seeking lower-cost dental treatment across the Causeway because it is out of our jurisdiction if there are complaints related to ethics or complications arising from dental treatments done overseas.

Good shopping and good food overseas are natural draws for Singaporeans to have a good time and relax, but when it comes to healthcare, especially dental treatment, the majority of Singaporeans still prefer to visit their long-time regular dental providers in Singapore.

If cost considerations are significant drivers behind a minority group of Singaporeans seeking dental treatment abroad, policymakers, healthcare professionals and patients alike must prioritise a balance between affordability and quality care.

This involves continual assessment and refinement of government subsidies, reimbursement schemes and regulatory frameworks to safeguard patient interests and uphold standards of excellence in dental healthcare delivery.

Tan Tien Wang (Dr)

General Secretary

Singapore Dental Association