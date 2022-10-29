Forum: Backdating is an industry practice among insurers

We refer to Mr Cheong Wing Kiat’s letter, “Why was policy backdated?” (Oct 21).

It is an industry practice for life insurers to offer customers the option and choice to backdate life insurance policies at the point of time the policy is purchased. Most life insurers in Singapore will offer this option for life insurance policies, with the exception of investment-linked policies.

By backdating their policies, eligible customers can take advantage of the lower premiums applicable to a younger age, as premiums will be charged with reference to the date the policy has been backdated to.

For endowment policies that have a maturity date, backdating the policy’s start date will also let policyholders receive their maturity payouts sooner as the policy maturity duration will still apply.

Should customers choose to backdate their life insurance policies, they can opt to backdate their policy for the period specified by the insurers, from the date of application or the date the product was launched, whichever is later.

We encourage customers to approach their financial adviser representatives or contact their insurers for more information on backdating or should they choose to backdate their policies.

Lee Swee Kiang

Executive Director

Life Insurance Association, Singapore