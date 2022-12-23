Forum: AVS works with stakeholders to promote responsible pet ownership

We refer to the Forum letter, “Let kids get close to animals and learn to love them” (Dec 20), and thank Ms Lee Yim May for her concern.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks), takes animal welfare seriously. We work with stakeholders such as animal welfare groups, veterinarians and pet owners to raise awareness of and promote responsible pet ownership within the community.

AVS reaches out to the public through various platforms such as Pets’ Day Out events, a free webinar series, talks, roving exhibition panels, school plays and resource packages for schools.

Through our educational programmes, children can learn about topics such as animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.

Parents and schools can access such resources through our website (www.nparks.gov.sg/avs/outreach/educational-programmes/learning), AnimalBuzzSG Facebook page (www.facebook.com/AnimalBuzzSG) and NParksSG YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/NParksSG).

Investigations into the case of a community cat being thrown off a block of flats are ongoing. We urge the public not to speculate on the details of the case, and let the investigation run its proper course.

We do not condone the mistreatment of animals and will take the appropriate enforcement action against offenders. Those who are caught abusing an animal may be charged under the Animals and Birds Act. First-time offenders may be fined up to $15,000, jailed for up to 18 months, or both.

The community, including pet owners and businesses, has a shared responsibility to safeguard animal health and welfare in our City in Nature. While AVS will continue to ensure that regulations are in place and properly enforced, the public also has an important part to play.

Jessica Kwok

Group Director

Animal and Veterinary Service

National Parks Board