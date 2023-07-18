Forum: AVS working with club to prevent horses from escaping

We thank the writer for his letter, “Rein in runaway horses” (July 14). The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board, has been in touch with Bukit Timah Saddle Club since we found out about the incident. The horse escaped from its stable on July 8 and was retrieved safely by the club on the same day.

AVS licenses equine clubs to ensure that horses’ health and welfare are cared for by the clubs. This includes the clubs providing a safe environment for the keeping of horses.

AVS vets have examined the horse and found it to be clinically healthy. We have also advised the club on measures to be taken, such as reviewing and tightening its operating processes for the handling of horses, and installing additional barriers to deter escape.

Jessica Kwok

Group Director, Animal and Veterinary Service

National Parks Board