Forum: Average Singaporean should have a decent chance of owning a car

In the light of record-high certificate of entitlement prices (Soaring COE prices: What’s driving the insanity and when will it end?, April 24), I wonder if we are allocating a scarce resource efficiently. Even small cars are now beyond the reach of the average Singaporean.

Moreover, the high COE costs would have a trickle-down effect and be passed on in other ways such as taxi fares, the cost of rental cars and other forms of transportation, and business costs. This would contribute to the financial woes of Singaporeans.

I know of one resident in my estate who owns nine cars. The rich will continue buying more cars and leave them idle at home.

Is that the best use of a scarce resource? These resources could be put to better use by those who really need them, such as those who have to ferry children or the disabled.

There have been calls for measures to curb ownership of cars beyond the first car by making those with multiple cars pay more. These are worth considering, to come up with a system that can address the problem of average Singaporeans getting priced out of the market and the inflationary pressures from runaway COE prices.

The average Singaporean should have a decent chance of owning a car. I urge the Government to do something fast about the current COE system.

Charlie Tan