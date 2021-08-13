Forum: Authorise jabs at full price for short-term visit pass holders

I went for a coffee this morning at my favourite restaurant and was asked my vaccination status and denied a seat. This is understandable.

My lament as a visitor who came to Singapore in April for medical reasons is that visitors like myself, who have had to stay here for an extended period, are unable to access a Covid-19 vaccine.

There is absolutely no issue in paying the full price for the jab, and I hope the Health Ministry will authorise the vaccine for visitors like me.

The real conundrum is that I will soon be unable to board a plane and leave Singapore without a double-shot vaccine.

My visa expires at the end of the month, and I am assuming that an extension will be approved.

On a more positive note, the medical treatment for my wife and the hospitals here are absolutely superb and totally world class. Thank you, Singapore.

Christopher Horsey