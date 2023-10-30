Forum: Audio-based digital payment system would help stallholders more

I refer to the article “Subsidy window for hawkers to go cashless extended till Dec 2024” (Oct 26).

One reason why the cashless payment system has not achieved its aim of bringing on board as many as 18,000 stallholders is that many stallholders, especially the elderly ones, do not feel assured that the e-payment has been made or that the amount paid is correct.

The authorities should consider adopting the system in India which features audio confirmation when e-payments are made (“90 rupees received”: Audio-based devices power India’s digital payments, Oct 6).

Instead of just a beep sound, as provided by the current cashless payment system here, the audio-based machine gives out voice confirmation of payment received. In the noisy and crowded market environment, it is difficult for stallholders, especially those who are elderly, to hear the beep sound.

Moreover, instead of just a beep, the audio-based machine can inform the stallholders of the amount received. This would free the multitasking stallholders from having to look at the customers’ mobile phone to check that the amount paid is correct.

If the stallholders have to pay a 0.5 per cent transaction fee for each digital transaction, there is scope for a better cashless payment system.

Lee Yim May