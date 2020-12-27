Forum: Attractions should reduce visitor limit

On Dec 17 at 2pm, I visited Universal Studios Singapore (USS) using my SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

There were long snaking queues to enter USS. After entering, there were huge crowds of mostly families and groups everywhere.

Though there were safe distancing measures at all the attractions and rides, the huge crowds at the common areas were a big concern. There seemed to be a thousand or more visitors there.

Perhaps USS could consider restricting the number of visitors per day to a comfortable number of around 500?

Given that it is the school holiday period, and with many Singaporeans using their SingapoRediscovers vouchers, the theme park operator should know there will be huge crowds.

I hope all attractions like USS that allow the redemption of SingapoRediscovers vouchers will take action to moderate the daily visitor limit. This is so that all visitors will remain safe during the pandemic, which is still ongoing, and have a pleasant experience at the attractions.

Susan Tan Lin Neo