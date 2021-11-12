Forum: At a loss on being denied latest Jobs Support Scheme payout

As the owner of a local franchisee business selling coffee and toast, I commend the Government's efforts to support the food and beverage sector throughout the times when there were dining restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, I wish to point out issues in the execution of the support schemes, namely, the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS).

My firm has been receiving JSS support since last year but one outlet was left out of the last payout in September.

An Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) officer said our business classification code fell under a tier that made us ineligible for the payout, although the website says we do qualify. Another franchised outlet that we operate, with the same code, received the JSS support.

We e-mailed Iras and also called its hotline and were advised to submit an appeal.

We appealed but were told recently that our appeal was unsuccessful, with no reasons given and no way to seek further help.

Many F&B businesses are struggling to survive during the pandemic and some have closed down. I hope the authorities will show more empathy to the plight of business owners in the sector.

Ho Cheong Tong