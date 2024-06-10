Forum: Assurance on patient safety and care after mishap in dentist’s chair

We refer to the article “S’pore man lands in hospital after part of dentist’s tool falls into throat” (June 4). We have apologised to the patient and his family for the anxiety and inconvenience caused by this incident. We appreciate this opportunity and deem it important to clarify our care protocol, while upholding aspects of patient confidentiality.

On May 28, during a dental filling procedure at Jurong Polyclinic, the fine tip of a polishing tool accidentally fell into the patient’s mouth and was swallowed. Our immediate response then was to determine its location through X-rays performed at the polyclinic and to eliminate any risk.

The X-rays showed that the fine tip, with no sharp edge, was in his stomach. When assessed, the patient said he did not feel any physical discomfort.

He was then given a referral to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where a CT scan showed the dental tip in his small intestine. When the endoscopy performed failed to reach and extract this fine tip, the doctors and the patient jointly decided to allow its natural passage out of the gastrointestinal tract. It was passed out naturally a few days later, without pain or complications.

We apologised for the stress caused by a letter of undertaking for admission presented to him. We subsequently assured the patient that the focus was on his recovery, and that all related fees would be waived.

The patient was updated by the dental and medical teams on the follow-up actions taken every step of the way. The dental officer also reached out to him, and I visited the patient.

We were gratified that he had expressed his understanding and appreciation to the care teams.

The patient has since been discharged and was well upon review at the polyclinic.

We take this incident very seriously and are currently reviewing procedures to strengthen patient safety and care. We acknowledge we could have communicated better with the patient and that we need to improve our referral process to another care facility.

We would like to assure the public of our commitment to uphold patient care and safety and are committed to provide the highest standard of care.

Patricia Wong (Dr)

Director

Dental Services

National University Polyclinics