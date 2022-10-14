Forum: Assumptions behind PSLE science question are contentious

In the science paper of the Primary School Leaving Examination on Oct 4, there was a question about mosquito breeding on human waste.

The question has been debated extensively on social media. It asked why the mosquito was attracted to lay eggs on human waste. The subsequent question asked why the mosquito was attracted by the smell.

Mosquitoes lay eggs in stagnant water. After doing some research,

I have not found any evidence of mosquitoes breeding on human faeces.

In fact, there is some evidence suggesting the contrary.

In a study conducted on mosquito larval habitats in the African country of Benin in 2022, there was a significant negative correlation between larval productivity and faecal coliform concentration (degree of faecal contamination of water).

As an educator myself, I appreciate the approach taken by the education system in testing pupils on real-world applications of scientific concepts.

Due to real-world complexity, it is understandable that the assumptions behind some questions may be contentious.

A clarification of the question from the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board would go a long way towards allaying anxiety felt by pupils and parents.

Chee Chin Young