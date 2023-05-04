Forum: Assistance available for NSFs facing financial hardship

We thank Mr Leonard Chia Jun Wen for his letter, “Let NSFs take on part-time work should they need to” (May 1).

To ensure the operational readiness of the Singapore Armed Forces and the Home Team, full-time national servicemen (NSFs) need to focus on their national service (NS) duties and training. They are thus not allowed to undertake salaried or contract employment, or run a business while serving their NS.

NSFs whose families face financial hardship may approach their unit commanders to apply for financial assistance provided by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The unit commanders may approve their participation in a remunerative activity on an exceptional basis if it does not compromise the NSF’s personal well-being and his ability to perform his NS duties. Each request is assessed on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the specific circumstances.

Ho Chin Ning

Director Manpower

Ministry of Defence

Shirlyn Ng

Senior Director, Human Resource

Ministry of Home Affairs